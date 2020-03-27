Algeria: Partial Confinement Measure Broadened to Nine Provinces

27 March 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-Prime Minister Djerad Abdelaziz has decided to broaden the partial confinement measure to nine provinces as from Saturday between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., said Friday the Prime Minister's Office in a communiqué.

"Article 2 of the new decree stipulates that partial confinement is broadened to the following provinces: Batna, Tizi Ouzou, Sétif, Constantine, Médéa, Oran, Boumerdes, El Oued and Tipaza," said the source.

"This partial confinement is applicable to the nine provinces as from Saturday 28 March 2020 with the time slot between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.," said the communiqué.

