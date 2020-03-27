South Africa: A Diamond Is Forever - Anglo Says Some Mines to Operate, Num Slams Move As 'Inhuman'

analysis

It seems a diamond is forever. Anglo American has detailed which of its operations will continue production during the 21-day lockdown and which will operate with reduced staffing levels. The National Union of Mineworkers says this is a 'reckless and inhuman' pursuit of profit.

Anglo American said on Friday, 27 March that a number of its mining operations would continue in South Africa but at greatly reduced staffing levels.

In a statement, the company said Kumba Iron Ore's Sishen and Kolomela mines would remain operational with a 50% reduction in staff. Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats) open-pit Mogalakwena mine - which is its main cash spinner - and the mechanised Mototolo mine will also keep working with reduced staff and production. Its underground mines and Mortimer and Waterfall smelters will be placed on "care and maintenance", which means they will cease production but some services will continue so the operations can be rebooted quickly and safely.

De Beers' Venetia mine will operate with staff levels cut to 25%, without mentioning production. A reduced workforce of that size might be necessary to maintain security, among other things. Anglo's coal mines that provide Eskom and Sasol's fuel production facility will also operate at...