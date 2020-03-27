South Africa: 1,000 Cases, Two Deaths - SA Enters Stage 4 of Virus Outbreak - but Numbers Low in Public Sector

analysis

As South Africa registered its first Covid-19 deaths, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said more fatalities could be expected, though surveys are showing penetration into the public sector is still limited.

As South Africa went into its Covid-19 lockdown on March 27, two people died in Western Cape and confirmed cases climbed above 1,000. Professor Cheryl Cohen of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the outbreak was now reaching the stage of local transmission and of clustered and community transmission where it is no longer a majority-imported disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) categorises the coronavirus and the disease it causes - Covid-19 - into four categories: Stage 1, which is imported by travellers; Stage 2, which is clustered transmission; Stage 3, which is local transmission, and Stage 4, widespread community transmission.

The good news is that surveys by the NICD show Covid-19 has not yet seeped into the public health sector in great numbers (though one of the people who died did so in a public hospital in Western Cape) and is not showing up in two significant surveys run by the organisation.

South Africa's first cases, reported from March 5, were imported largely from Europe...