Angola: Economic Commission Approves Social Protection Strengthening

Luanda — The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers approved Thursday, in Luanda, the Program for Strengthening the Social Protection, within the framework of the measures underway in the country to complement the prevention and combat actions against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The final statement of the session stresses that the document aims to implement a temporary and comprehensive social protection system, through measures to support the vulnerable families.

The idea is to strengthen the intervention mechanisms of the national social protection system through institutional, methodological and financial support.

The document which is the result from the meeting led by the Head of State, João Lourenço, reads that with the implementation of this Program, the Government expects to benefit nearly 1,6 million families.

These are families living in the poorest municipalities in the country, stressing that the benefit will be through the granting of monetary support and inclusion in income-generating activities.

However, on the same occasion, the Angolan Government's economic commission approved a Memorandum containing transitional fiscal measures to face up COVID-19 impact.

This measure results from the new oil price drop in the international market and aims to adjust the financing structure of the General State Budget of 2020 (OGE - 2020) and the trajectory of execution of public expenditure, while the revision of this instrument of financial management of the State is not carried out.

Regarding the financial framework, the Economic Commission approved the Balance Sheet Report for the Treasury Cash Plan for the month of January of the current year.