Angola: Covid-19 - World Bank Grants Usd 15 Million

Luanda — The World Bank has made available USD 15 million to support the Angolan Government's efforts to combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19), said on Thursday, the World Bank (WB) resident representative, Oliver Lambert.

Speaking to Angop, the representative said that the monetary value would help the authorities in measures to prevent the pandemic, purchase of laboratory equipment and safety and hygiene materials.

Oliver Lambert also said that work is already underway with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health so that more funding can be made available, in order to provide a more comprehensive response related to the pandemic.

However, the WB representative pointed out that the emergency is in health, but it is important to ensure the functioning of other sectors such as education, energy and water.

The new coronavirus (Covid-19) was detected in December in China, and at the moment, in the world, more than 400 thousand people are infected, with more than 20,000 deaths.