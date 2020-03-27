Angola: Over 900 Explosive Devices Destroyed in Bengo

27 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — At least 976 unexploded ordnance were removed and destroyed this Thursday, in Icau, Dande municipality, by the National Demining Institute (INAD) in Bengo.

The artefacts include 216 different devices, eight anti-tank mines, two anti-personnel mines and 750 ammunition of different calibers.

Speaking to the press, the head of the provincial department of the National Demining Institute (INAD) in Bengo, Anacleto Pedro Manuel, explained that the devices were deactivated this year, in specific activities in various locations as a result of information received from the population.

The cleaning and demining activities carried out by sappers in the province of Bengo allowed the free movement of people and goods, the reconstruction of various infrastructures, houses, as well as the development of agricultural activity.

For this year, INAD in Bengo plans to clear 50 hectares in Lembeca, in the commune of Mabubas (Dande), where housing infrastructure will be built.

The Deputy Director-General of the National Demining Institute (INAD), Loneque Augusto Diu, said that several projects related to demining are underway in the country, for the construction of large-scale infrastructures, particularly in Cabinda.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

