Ghana: Summary of the Restrictions Imposed on Selected Areas by Govt for Two Weeks

press release

1. President Akufo-Addo has announced that effective Monday, 30th March, 2020 at 1 am under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012), there will be restrictions on movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East ), and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, for a period of two (2) weeks or 14 days subject to review.

2. In Greater Accra, the following areas will be affected:

Accra Metropolis

Tema Metropolis

Tema West

Kpone Katamanso

Krowor

Ledzokuku

Adentan

Ashiaman

La-Nkwantanang-Madina

La-Dade-Kotopon

Okaikwei North

Ablekuma North

Ablekuma West

Ablekuma Central

Ayawaso East

Ayawaso North

Ayawaso West

Ayawaso Central

Ga North

Ga West

Ga South

Ga Central

Ga East

Korle-Klottey

Weija/Gbawe

Awutu Senya East

3. In the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area the following areas are affected:

Kumasi Metropolis;

Asokwa

Suame

Old Tafo

Oforikrom

Asokore Mampong

Kwadaso

Atwima Nwabiagya

Kwabre East

Ejisu

Afigya-Kwabre South

Bosomtwe

Atwima Kwanwoma

Atwima Nwabiagya North

4. This means that everyone resident in these areas must stay at home for the next two weeks or 14 days, However, if you must go out, it must only be to get essential items such as food, water, medicine, undertake banking transactions, or to use public toilet facilities. But, as much as possible, stay at, h.ome.

5. There shal l be, during this period, no inter-city movement of vehicles and aircraft for private or commercial purposes for the areas of the restrictive measures, except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo.

6. Riders of motorbikes are not allowed to carry any additional person, and all intra-city passenger vehicles, such as trotros and taxis, must reduce the number of passengers in order to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.

7. All commercial vehicle stations shall observe appropriate hygiene protocols and social distancing.

8. Individuals and institutions providing the following services shall be exempted from the restrictions: