Nigeria: 'Lagos' COVID-19 Cases May Rise to 39,000'

28 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Risikat Ramoni and Eugene Agha

Lagos — Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said from its "mathematical modeling" the state may see up to 39, 000 COVID-19 cases in a worst-case scenario.

The commissioner, who made the remarks at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, said he expects to see up to 39,000 cases of COVID-19 if residents fail to comply with social distancing.

According to him, if everyone practices good social distancing, the figure will be limited to 13,000.

He, however, noted that the figures were small compared to outbreaks around the world.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto Adams, said that the six new cases of COVID-19 reported earlier by the National Centre for Decease Control (NCDC), were found onboard an oil rig, Siem Marlin, offshore Lagos and not inside the Lagos ports complex.

