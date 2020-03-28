Nigeria: 'Lagos' COVID-19 Cases May Rise to 39,000'

Lagos — Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said from its "mathematical modeling" the state may see up to 39, 000 COVID-19 cases in a worst-case scenario.

According to him, if everyone practices good social distancing, the figure will be limited to 13,000.

He, however, noted that the figures were small compared to outbreaks around the world.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto Adams, said that the six new cases of COVID-19 reported earlier by the National Centre for Decease Control (NCDC), were found onboard an oil rig, Siem Marlin, offshore Lagos and not inside the Lagos ports complex.