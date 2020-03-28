South Africa: One COVID-19 Death, Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases and 55 Arrests On First Day of SA Lockdown

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
28 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Fifty-five people were arrested on the first day of SA's COVID-19 lockdown as the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,170. South African authorities on Friday also confirmed its first death due to the virus. After erroneously stating two had died, they later amended this to one - a young nurse passed away while waiting for test results, which came back negative after she had died.

The state urged residents to comply with regulations or risk facing consequences from the almost 24,000 police and defence force members on the streets.

The police and defence force members were deployed as the lockdown began overnight and 55 people were arrested for violating the regulations, which state that people can only leave home to collect basic supplies or receive medical care and only allow businesses and their employees in essential services to operate.

"We had a good night. We had a success," said Police Minister Bheki Cele, speaking at a government briefing in Tshwane on Friday evening.

Five people were arrested in the Free State, 20 in Gauteng, seven in KwaZulu-Natal, 10 in Limpopo, 11 in North West and two in the Western Cape. Cele suggested that most of the arrests were related...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

