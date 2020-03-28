Nigeria: Why the Nation's Film Industry Is Lagging Behind - Fred Amata

Photo: stock.xchng
(file photo).
28 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos — The President of Directors' Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Olorogun Fred Amata has said that the Nigerian film industry is lagging behind its competitors in South Africa and North Africa because the industry is bedevilled with several problems including, piracy, lack of structures, equipment, infrastructure and financial constraints.

He also said that the industry faces challenge in promoting and distributing films to the market, as well as lack of proper regulatory framework.

Amata who spoke in Lagos said that Nigeria's competitors, including South Africa and North Africa have used a blend of financial incentives and logistical support to attract international productions.

The biggest challenge facing producers and directors according to him is related to funding, access and opportunities. He therefore stressed the need for filmmakers to be in the chambers of power and hold decision-making positions with access to funding so that it can trickle down. "If this happens, in the next 20 years, we are going to be spotlighted because not only will we have the demographics, we will also have the spending power," he said.

The DGN boss described the Nigerian film industry as a phenomenon and an original African invention that has taken the world by storm; noting that despite all the challenges being faced by the industry, local filmmakers must produce resonating artistic and historic works that will champion the story of Nigeria on the global stage.

"The Nigerian film industry currently employs more than one million people, making it the country's largest employer after agriculture. In addition, the output of the Nigerian film industry known as Nollywood has a massive following in Africa and among the African diaspora. Nigeria is a vast country with a diversity of cultures.

"Rather than see this as an impediment to development, the country should take advantage of this rich cultural diversity in its quest for economic development. It should change the attitudes of its people, through film making, towards work, value system, corruption, good governance, interpersonal trust, time, youth and women," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Records First COVID-19 Death as Lockdown Begins
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.