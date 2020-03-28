Kenya: After First Night of Curfew, Cities Spring Back to Life

28 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Cities across the county sprung back to life Saturday morning after the first night of curfew.

Streets and trading centres countrywide were emptied Friday night as the dusk-to-dawn came into effect.

In Nairobi, public transport operators resumed business at 5am Saturday with some flouting the government's social distancing rule.

In Mombasa, ferry services resumed at 5.30am and by 7am there were long lines at the Likoni Channel as commuters waited to cross.

Police brutality ushered in the coronavirus curfew in many parts of the country Friday night security officer descended on citizens who were outdoors after 7pm.

