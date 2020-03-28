Nigeria: Explosion Destroys 100 Houses, Schools, Churches in Akure

At least 100 residential buildings, school, churches were reportedly destroyed by an explosion Akure, the Ondo State capital, Saturday morning.

The cause of the blast as at press time cannot be verified but the incident caused huge damage and number of casualties cannot be confirmed.

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in a tweet said he had been briefed and would visit the scene of the incident.

"I've been briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure. I will be at the scene to assess on the advise of heads of our security agencies. I ask that all citizens remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence."

I've been briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure. I will be at the scene to assess on the advise of heads of our security agencies.

I ask that all citizens remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence.

-- Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) March 28, 2020

Thank God for the short down of schools ,*Preston international college akure was destroyed by the bomb that happened in akure pic.twitter.com/qINd06Ihyv

-- AKURE BOI 🇳 (@nation_jojo) March 28, 2020

Details later...