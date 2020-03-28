Nigeria Coronavirus Cases Hit 70

Photo: NCDC / Twitter
COVID-19 Case Update - Nigeria 28 March 2020
28 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Nigeria on Saturday recorded another five new cases of #COVID19 bringing g the cases to 70.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle @ncdc.gov, the Nigerian Centre for Disease control, NCDC, said. Out of the five new cases, 3 are in FCT and 2 in Oyo State.

"As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

According to NCDC report, As at 8:00 pm 27th March, there are70 confirmed cases 3 discharged and 1 death.

For a breakdown of cases by states ,

Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 14, Ogun- 3, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 3, Edo- 1, Bauchi- 2, Osun-1and Rivers-1.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Coronavirus Cases Continue Steep Rise in Nigeria
No National Lockdown for Nigeria, Despite Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Govt Outlines Steps Buhari Took to Stop COVID-19 Spread
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Mozambique Insurgents Stage Second Attack on Cabo Delgado
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Records First COVID-19 Death as Lockdown Begins

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.