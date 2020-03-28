Nigeria: Covid-19 - Buhari Receives Briefing From Health Minister, NCDC

President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a briefing from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, received a briefing from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was contained in a tweet by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his Tweeter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

According to the tweet, the duo met with the President to update him on developments in the campaign against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.

The tweet, which went out at about 12:55 pm said the meeting was held at the President's residence in the Villa, adding that the meeting was ongoing at the time of tweeting.

It read, "JUST IN: President @MBuhari receiving briefings from Minister of Health and Director-General of @NCDCgov on Nigeria's fight against #COVID19 pandemic at his residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja".

President Buhari, in the last two days, had worked from home after testing negative to COVID-19. He was last seen at the office on Wednesday.

The President had, on Thursday advised Nigerians to adhere strictly to all advisories continuously put out by the Ministry of Health and the NCDC, like safe distancing and shunning of gatherings, including religious ones.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, he said, "I advise all Nigerians to follow to the letter the health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and our State Governments.

"Wash your hands thoroughly many times throughout the day. Observe 'social distancing' of a minimum of two metres. Do not make unnecessary journeys outside of your homes. Do not attend public meetings or public gatherings - including religious events - which is where, through social contact, the virus can easily be transmitted.

"The Federal Ministry of Health will continue to issue daily updates on all developments. Please refer to public announcements by the Ministry on radio, television, www.health.gov.ng and @Fmohnigeria".

Continuing, he said, "With regard to the request by the government of Lagos State for financial support to combat and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos and Nigeria, the President has already approved the sum of N10 billion which release was effected within two days of the request.

"The President has also approved and ensured the prompt release of N5 billion special intervention requested by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to equip and expand their facilities and laboratories.

" In the same vein, the President has given approval to NCDC's request for an aircraft from the Presidential Air Fleet for emergency situations. He has furthermore authorized the evacuation of three critical members of the NCDC team who are stuck in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo where they went for a training organsied by the World Health Organisation (WHO)."