Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nation Records Eight New Cases, Totaling 89

Photo: @BashirAhmaad
President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a novel coronavirus briefing from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at Presidential Villa, Abuja.
28 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Benue State has recorded its first confirmed case of Covid-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced.

The NCDC on its Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon announced that eight new cases of coronavirus were reported in Nigeria. Seven were reported in Lagos.

The new cases raised the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 89.

"As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death," it said.

Break down

As at 04:00 pm, Lagos state has become the epicenter for the outbreak in the country. As at the time of reporting Lagos state has recorded 59 cases, FCT- 14, Ogun and Oyo has recorded three cases each, Enugu, Edo and Bauchi has two cases each, while Ekiti, Osun, Rivers, and Benue has recorded one case each.

Nigeria has only recorded on death from the outbreak since it started.

Contract tracing

The number of cases in Nigeria has been soaring in the past few days since the first confirmation in February.

Since then, the country has intensified effort to trace those who might have been exposed to virus from infected people.

Globally, as at Saturday afternoon, over 600,000 cases were confirmed with over 27,000 deaths.

"A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities," the NCDC added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

