South Africa: Coronavirus - Police Arrest Another Man for Refusing to Self-Isolate

28 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

Police have arrested a man who tested positive for the coronavirus and ignored a government directive that he self-isolate, instead travelling from Gauteng to Limpopo and interacting with others.

According to a statement by Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's office, tracer teams struggled to locate the man in Gauteng after he tested positive. He was later found in Limpopo and swiftly arrested.

"Being an under resourced province, the only way we can win this battle is to ensure that those who must be screened and tested do so, and those who must self-quarantine and isolate also do so. Those who fail to observe these basics and expose our communities to danger will be taken in," said Ramathuba.

"We just have to be prepared to fight hard because for now there is nothing we can do about it, it is what it is."

She promised more arrests should people fail to self-quarantine after testing positive.

On Wednesday, police said a KwaZulu-Natal man was charged with attempted murder after he returned from abroad on March 18, tested positive, and then continued to operate his salon business in Ladysmith. He was taken to hospital and was being being treated while under arrest.

A list of 27 people at the salon and also at a religious gathering which the man attended were still being sought for testing, police said at the time.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

