Uganda: COVID-19 Cases Now at 23

28 March 2020
Kampala — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda has risen to 23, after five more positive results were got from 227 samples tested Friday.

Earlier in the day, it had been announced that four other people from Dubai who have been under quarantine tested positive on Thursday.

The confirmed cases include an eight-month-old-baby from Iganga who has also been transferred to Mulago Hospital.

A total of 574 individuals who traveled from Dubai in the past two weeks have been identified. Currently 129 are in institutional quarantine.

A testing centre set up at Ward A at Mulago for those who arrived recently from Dubai has meanwhile been overwhelmed by Ugandans who have flocked to be tested. Counselling is being offered to many.

