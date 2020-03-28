South Africa: Motsepe Pledges R1bn to Fight COVID-19

Photo: Flickr
Patrice Motsepe (file photo)
28 March 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Businessman Patrice Motsepe and his family pledged R1-billion to fight COVID-19 in South Africa.

Motsepe announced the move in a virtual press conference with business partners, Sanlam, African Rainbow Capital, African Rainbow Minerals and others.

Motsepe said they are also purchasing sanitisers, disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipment and improving access to water for " poor rural and urban communities by purchasing water tanks, drilling and equipping for borehole water and also building sanitary facilities".

The Motsepe Foundation will also give R5-million to university students affected by the shutdown.

South Africa has recorded more than a thousand cases of the novel coronavirus,and more are expected.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Mozambique Insurgents Stage Second Attack on Cabo Delgado
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Records First COVID-19 Death as Lockdown Begins

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.