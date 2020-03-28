South Africa: Motsepe Pledges R1bn to Fight COVID-19

Cape Town — Businessman Patrice Motsepe and his family pledged R1-billion to fight COVID-19 in South Africa.

Motsepe announced the move in a virtual press conference with business partners, Sanlam, African Rainbow Capital, African Rainbow Minerals and others.

Motsepe said they are also purchasing sanitisers, disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipment and improving access to water for " poor rural and urban communities by purchasing water tanks, drilling and equipping for borehole water and also building sanitary facilities".

The Motsepe Foundation will also give R5-million to university students affected by the shutdown.

South Africa has recorded more than a thousand cases of the novel coronavirus,and more are expected.