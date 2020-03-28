Zimbabwe: U.S. Pledges U.S.$470,000 to Zimbabwe for COVID-19 Fight

THE US government has pledged a US$470 000 funding to help Zimbabwe fight the spread of COVID-19.

The country has recorded seven cases of coronavirus among which was one death.

In a statement released Friday, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) mission director, Stephanie Funk, said the fund would be administered through the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Through this funding, WHO will help the government of Zimbabwe with life-saving activities such as preparing laboratories for large-scale testing for COVID-19, implementing a public-health emergency plan for points of entry, and activating case-finding and evidence-based surveillance for influenza-like illnesses," he said.

"This assistance will build on the ongoing investments by the United States in Zimbabwe's health sector. Since 1980, the United States government has provided over US$1 billion in health assistance to strengthen health systems, so that Zimbabweans can live longer, healthier lives," said Funk.

"Zimbabwe declared its first case last weekend. Soon after this declaration, Zimbabwe announced two additional confirmed cases and the passing of Zororo Makamba.

"The USAID is coordinating with the government of Zimbabwe, the WHO, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment. The United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19."