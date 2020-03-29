Nigeria Coronavirus Cases Hit 97

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is approaching the 100 mark as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed eight new cases on Saturday, taking the total to 97.

The NCDC in a tweet on its official handle, @NCDCgov, noted that, "Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State

As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death".

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 28, 2020

11 states and the Federal Capital Territory have recorded cases. The states with confirmed cases are Lagos- 59; FCT- 16; Ogun- 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 1 and Oyo- 7

Others are Edo- 2; Bauchi- 2; Osun-2; Rivers-1; Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 1.

Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

El-Rufai disclosed this in a video shared on the official Account of the Governor of Kaduna State, @GovKaduna.

He added that he is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms.

The number of officially confirmed deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus passed 30,000 on Saturday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

Two-thirds of the 30,003 deaths from coronavirus have now been recorded in Europe. More than 640,770 declared cases have been registered in 183 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 130,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are now only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Since 1900 GMT Friday, there have been 3,417 new deaths and 68,734 new cases confirmed worldwide.