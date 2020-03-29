South Africa: Second SABC Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

29 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A second employee of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the broadcaster has announced.

The employee is based at the SABC's headquarters at the Auckland Park office in Johannesburg, spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

All staff members who worked in the same area with the employee were already working from home and would continue doing so, as part of the SABC's contingency plan to prevent the spread of the deadly global pandemic, Seapolelo said.

This is the second employee to test positive for the virus at the state broadcaster after another at the offices in Kimberley in the Northern Cape also tested positive.

The offices have since been closed as a precautionary measure and staff were quarantined, News24 previously reported.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

