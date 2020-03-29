South Africa: Three Policemen Appeared in Court for Corruption

press release

Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigations arrested three police officials aged 31, 39 and 50 for corruption.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 the complainant was driving a taxi along Umbilo road when he was stopped by the said police members. They searched his vehicle, after a search they told him that his vehicle VIN number has been tempered with and it does not correspond with engine number. They told him that they will impound his vehicle or he must pay them R6000.00 cash.

The matter was reported to the Hawks and an undercover operation was swiftly conducted. One police officer met with the complainant and collected cash. He was immediately arrested after taking the cash. The other two fled the scene and later handed themselves over.

They appeared in the Durban Magistrates' Court today and were granted R1000.00 bail each. The case was postponed to 26 June 2020.