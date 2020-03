The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen to 42 after four more cases were confirmed on Sunday.

During a briefing on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said of the four, one is a Kenyan, one American, one Cameroonian and one Burkina Faso national. He said three of the cases were based in Nairobi and one in Mombasa. The CS said of the 42 cases, 24 are male while 16 are females.

....More to follow