Nigeria: Chief Medical Director, Uch Ibadan Tests Positive for COVID-19

29 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Chief Medical Director of the University College hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Nigeria, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo has tested positive for coronavirus.

This is coming few hours after the governor of Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, revealed they have tested positive for the virus.

Prof. Otegbayo on his Twitter handle, @UchCmd, said that the college commenced a 12-man quarterly board meeting on Monday which was meant to last five days in the hospital. He said social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 were observed.

"However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of covid-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for test. Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon & I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic.

All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.

Covid-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe," he posted.

On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 as much as possible.

-- UCH CMD (@UchCmd) March 29, 2020

Prof. Otegbayo replaced Prof Temitope Alonge as CMD of UCH in March, 2019.

The CMD obtained the MBBS degree from the University of Ibadan in November, 1989; a Certificate in Immunology, the University of Ibadan in 2001 and Master of Science Degree in Chemical Pathology/Immunology of the same University in year 2003.

He was awarded a Postgraduate Certificate in Gastroenterology and Endoscopy by the University of Tel-Aviv, Israel in 2002 and also has a Ph.D degree in Chemical Pathology/Immunology from the University of Ibadan in 2011.

