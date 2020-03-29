Nigeria: Updated - Coronavirus: Buhari Bans Movement in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja for 14 Days

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announcing his government's responses to the Coronavirus crisis in a nationwide address.
29 March 2020
By Nike Adebowale

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered residents of Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja to stay at home for 14 days from Monday.

The president gave this directive on Sunday in his first address to Nigerians on the coronavirus crisis.

"Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States," the president said.

"All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

"The Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed, " he said.

The president's orders are part of measures to further curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Nigeria where 97 cases have already been recorded.

Lagos is Nigeria's most affected state followed by Abuja. Ogun was locked down because of its proximity to Lagos, the president said.

Some states like Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna and Ekiti, had earlier announced the closure of markets, churches, and schools to prevent the spread of the virus.

Order

Mr. Buhari said this containment period is to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come in contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

He, however, said this order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in healthcare-related manufacturing and distribution.

"Commercial establishments such as; food processing, distribution and retail companies, petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies are also exempted.

"Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored," he said.

He assured the general public of adequate treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

