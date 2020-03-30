South Africa: Another Death for SA As Coronavirus Infections Rise to 1 280

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
People wear masks as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sends quarantined citizens home after their stay at the the Ranch Resort..
29 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

South Africa has recorded a second death as the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1 280 on Sunday.

"It is with sadness that we announce the second death of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The 74-year-old male had been in ICU and ventilation in a private hospital in Ladysmith.

The man travelled to the Kruger National Park with his family and came back with flu-like symptoms. He was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on March 27, 2020.

It has been reported to that the deceased had an underlying skin cancer condition (melanoma), which had already complicated.

He presented with symptoms of respiratory distress, shortness of breath, cardiac failure, decreased saturation and his temperature was above 38 degrees.

The deceased's family, 14 health workers, including 3 specialist doctors, who were in contact with him are now in quarantine and being monitored.

"We express our condolences to the family and we thank the doctors and health workers who looked after the deceased patient until his time of passing," Mkhize said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

