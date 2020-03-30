Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nigerian Athletes Under Close Watch, Says Sports Minister

30 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Despite the postponement of the 20th National Sports Festival and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has assured the nation that the ministry was monitoring the athletes.

According to him: "The Nigerian authorities through the Sports Ministry called off the National Sports Festival as precautionary measure to curb the spread of Covid-19. This means several of our athletes overseas can no longer practice because the sporting facilities were shut down.

"We are in touch with each one of them through our database to monitor their plans and to know the kind of support they need.

" Despite the postponement, the 'Adopt-an-Athlete' project is ongoing and the funds are going to them. So we are happy that those funds can help them at this period when they cannot make money from competitions.

"They are free to leverage on that; they can also look for indoor facilities where they can practice. They can pay to use those facilities, so there's a continuous engagement with our athletes," observed the minister yesterday.

Dare insisted that Nigeria would stick to 11 sports for the Olympics as earlier decided, even as funds would be released pending qualifiers which the athletes can attend as soon as the virus is stemmed.

He urged them not to relent in their training , even as the Ministry will continue to plan and strategise to support them.

Dare said: "As we speak, in another two days, 33 of the athletes - both foreign and home-based - are completing a video message to lend their voices to the awareness campaign on how to curb the spread of the virus. I am also involved in the campaign. It's being produced as we speak.

He said Nigerian athletes from across the world "will be giving out messages of encouragements to our fellow citizens."

Dare said the country's athletes "will be prepared whenever the Olympics will hold. What is of the utmost urgency right now is to ensure that Covid-19's spread is contained so we can all be free again."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.