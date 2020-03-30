Nigeria: Enyeama Leads Other African Legends Against COVID-19

Former Super Eagles Captain and goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, yesterday teamed up with some former African football legends in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that is ravaging the world.

The Nigeria goalkeeper to three World Cup finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014 was part of a group of African football legends that came together to do a short video on how to stay safe this period.

Tagged the #Safehands and #Noshandshake, the short video is aimed at ensuring the spread of the virus is curbed.

This video came 24 hours after the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick had earlier released one on behalf of the board and football community in the country.

"We must join the global army in eliminating this scourge from the Planet Earth. We must listen to the dictates of our government... ", said the NFF president who urged people to follow the dictates of personal hygiene as well as social distancing.

Above all, he urged Nigerians and others to adhere to the "stay at home" advisory as this will enable the battle against Covid -19 to be at least 90 per cent won.

The 98-seconds video by the African legends featured others like Roger Milla of Cameroon, Herita Ilunga and Tresor Lomana Lualua both from DR Congo, El-Hadji Diouf, Alassane N'Dour, Khalilou Fadiga and Diomansy Kamara from Senegal,

Atlas Lion of Morroco's France 1998 striker, Mustafa El-Haddaoui, Jean is also there while Ssenide of Uganda is the only female former footballer in the video.

Wael Gomaa of Egypt, Fatau Dauda and Anthony Baffoe of Ghana completed the list of ex internationals leading the fight against the virus.

In the video clip, the players emphasized on the importance of washing of hands and avoiding handshake as some of the measures to stop the spread.

Representing various generations, and led by CAF Deputy General Secretary, Baffoe, they tutored Africans on steps for safety measures.

"Apply soap, Lather your hands well with soap, Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds, Rinse your hands under clean water and Dry your hands using a clean towel," they pleaded.

The likes of Diouf and Lualua spoke in their local dialects, Wolof and Lingala respectively.

As a result of Covid-19, CAF has suspended all competitions until further notice and remain in constant with partners such as the World Health Organisation, FIFA among others in the fight against the virus.