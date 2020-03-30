Nigeria: Shehu Abdullahi Urges Nigerians to Unite Against COVID-19

30 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
Bursaspor full-back Shehu Abdullahi has urged people to unite in order to defeat the coronavirus.

The pandemic which is currently causing problems across the world has claimed thousands of lives, paralysed major activities and affected the economy.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended a number of measures to reduce the spread of the virus, including regular hand washing, and keeping a social distance, among others.

In Nigeria, the Federal government has banned large gatherings of more than 25 people and the public have been enjoined to stay at home if possible.

In addition to these, some State governments have introduced curfews while a number of markets and businesses have been shut down.

Abdullahi has taken to social media to urge people to keep to the directives of the authorities in order to overcome the pandemic.

"We must unite and fight Covid-19, we must keep to all instructions and stay safe. We will defeat Covid-19 together. Stay safe Nigeria, stay safe Bursa fans and stay safe Turkey," Abdullahi tweeted.

The 27-year-old has been an integral part of İbrahim Uzulmez's team this season, having featured in 26 Super Lig games, scoring four goals.

The former Anorthosis Famagusta defender will hope to continue his consistent performances when football activities resume.

Shehu Abdullahi, a former Kano Pillars defensive midfielder has played for all the national teams except the national U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets.

He was a member of the Flying Eagles squad to the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

However, his expulsion in the 41st minute in the round of 16 against Uruguay cost the Flying Eagles a place in the quarter-finals of the youth championship.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

