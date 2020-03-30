Nigeria: Immigration CG Babandede, Tests Positive

30 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandedem has tested positive for coronavirus.

The NIS spokesman, Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

He said the CG had been in self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom last week in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control's directive.

"The Comptroller-General is active and directing as expected the affairs of the service online; while the Deputy Comptroller-General overseeing the administration of the service is in touch online to keep service activities running within this period," he said.

