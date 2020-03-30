Nigeria: Israel Evacuates Citizens From Nigeria

The State or Israel yesterday began evaluation of its citizens from Nigeria following the rising level of coronavirus cases.

Our correspondent gathered the Israeli Government evacuated their citizens using a charted Air Peace Aircraft.

It was learnt that aircraft first picked some Israelis at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, before stopping over at Abuja to pick more citizens.

It was learnt the aircraft departed at about 1pm yesterday to Israel.

General Manager, Public Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu confirmed the development.