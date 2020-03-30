Nigeria: Israel Evacuates Citizens From Nigeria

30 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The State or Israel yesterday began evaluation of its citizens from Nigeria following the rising level of coronavirus cases.

Our correspondent gathered the Israeli Government evacuated their citizens using a charted Air Peace Aircraft.

It was learnt that aircraft first picked some Israelis at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, before stopping over at Abuja to pick more citizens.

It was learnt the aircraft departed at about 1pm yesterday to Israel.

General Manager, Public Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu confirmed the development.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

