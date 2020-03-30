Rwanda: APR SG Reveals Secret Behind Unbeaten Run

30 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Lt. Colonel Sylvestre Sekaramba, the Secretary-General of APR football club says the club's 24 match unbeaten run this season is due to recruiting the right personnel in both the coaching and playing departments and instilling mental strength in the players.

The military side has played 24 matches this season. 23 in the league and one in the peace cup.

APR has won 17 matches in the league and drawn six. The club has so far scored 43 goals and conceded 11 goals. Danny Usengimana is the club's top scorer with 11 goals.

"The club leadership did a lot of work at the end of last season when Rayon Sports won the league. We managed to recruit good players who were not only very good but also had the right altitude. The same method was applied for the coaching staff," Sekamana said.

More to come

APR head coach Adil Errade Mohamed believes that if the team keeps implementing what the coaches and officials tell them, then they will only get better.

"The team has been in incredible form and we expect that to continue when the league resumes as long as the players keep doing what we tell them," Adil said.

The teams that now stand in the way of APR's unbeaten run in the Rwanda Premier League include Espoir, Sunrise, Musanze, Gicumbi, Gasogi United, Heroes and Rayon Sports.

The national football league and all sporting activities were suspended on March 15 to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The Government at the time rolled out a raft of measures, including banning large gatherings and urging the public to observe social distancing, as well as limit their movement and to work from home where possible.

By press time on Sunday, the country had recorded 60 positive cases of COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved.

