Nigeria: Coronavirus - Buhari Orders Redeployment of Airport Health Officials to Strategic Roads

29 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate redeployment of all Port Health Authority employees at the Lagos and Abuja airports to key roads that serve as entry routes into the country.

He also said movement of passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets, are suspended until further notice.

Nigeria had earlier banned all international flights while some local airlines still continued operations. The new directive by the president, however, bans all passenger aircraft.

The president gave this directive on Sunday while addressing Nigerians on the COVID-19 crisis.

The directive is part of measures taken to curb further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Sunday's address is the Nigerian president's first since the coronavirus pandemic broke.

The decision to finally address the nation comes amidst criticisms by many Nigerians over the president's refusal to address them since Nigeria recorded its first case of COVID-19 on February 27.

Directives

Mr Buhari said all seaports in Lagos shall remain operational during these periods.

He also said vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these ports will be thoroughly screened before departure.

He, therefore, ordered the redeployment of the airport health officials to key roads that serve as entry and exit points to these restricted zones.

"All seaports in Lagos shall remain operational in accordance with the guidelines I issued earlier.

"Vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these Ports to other parts of the country will be screened thoroughly before departure by the Ports Health Authority.

"Furthermore, all vehicles conveying food and other essential humanitarian items into these locations from other parts of the country will also be screened thoroughly before they are allowed to enter these restricted areas.

"Accordingly, the Hon. Minister of Health is hereby directed to redeploy all Port Health Authority employees previously stationed in the Lagos and Abuja Airports to key roads that serve as entry and exit points to these restricted zones," the president said.

Nigeria has recorded <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/384608-update-coronavirus-nigeria-confirms-eight-new-cases-countrys-total-now-97.html">97 cases</a> of the disease while one person has died.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.