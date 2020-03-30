Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Evacuates Stranded NCDC Staff From Congo Brazzaville

29 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mojeed Alabi

The Nigerian government has airlifted staff of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) who were stranded in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, following the shutdown of airports in the Central African country.

The stranded health workers had been sent to the country to take capacity-building course put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nigeria's Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo, Deborah Iliya, who revealed this in a statement shared with reporters, said the training was organised as part of global efforts to empower health workers in the battle against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The envoy said, "This message of support is at the instance of the prompt action taken by the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in deploying a special flight of the Nigerian Air force, to convey back to the country a team of public health officials of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), who had been drafted to Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to undergo a special capacity building course with the World Health Organisation (WHO), a training to expand their knowledge as regards the management of coronavirus and for their prompt deployment."

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what she described as his administration's systemic, practical and sincere efforts to end the scourge of the virus in the country.

The ambassador also thanked the government of the Republic of Congo for the solidarity enjoyed through the temporary opening of the airport to facilitate the departure of the stranded workers.

"This act has in no small measure further strengthened the bilateral harmony that exists between the two countries.

Furthermore, the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, has put in stringent measures aimed at ending the spread of the virus as it has actively embarked on sensitisation campaigns, while the public has also been mobilized for strict observation and compliance to all clinical advisory and lock down directives," the statement added.

