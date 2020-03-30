Nigeria: Coronavirus - NNPC Hands Over Medical Equipment to Uniabuja Teaching Hospital

29 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bassey Udo

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.nnpcgroup.com/Pages/Home.aspx">Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation</a> (NNPC) has donated medical equipment meant to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada, the Federal Capital Territory.

The spokesperson of the corporation, Kennie Obateru, said the equipment were handed over to the hospital management by NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

They include an oxygen generating plant, one brand new ambulance, six NNPC operational ambulance vehicles, one big ventilator, one small ventilator, patient monitor, hospital beds, bedside cupboards, overtop tables, air conditioners, fully automated 5-part hematology analyzer and semi-automated chemistry analyzer.

Other items were an alert blood culture analyzer, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device, pro-express Samsung printer, binocular microscope, table top centrifuge and pipettes.

"Government cannot do this alone. Health systems, the world over, are getting overwhelmed. Countries with stronger health systems are struggling to contain the pandemic.

"In light of this, the Oil and Gas Industry is collaborating to strengthen Nigeria's response to the pandemic."

Mr Kyari said these efforts, coordinated by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, will support government agencies in providing urgently needed resources both human and materials required to curb this pandemic," Mr Kyari said.

He said the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, had mapped out measures to respond to the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria.

He said, a multi-sectoral team, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), was at the forefront of effort.

Mr Kyari commended the Minister of Health and the entire ministry, the NCDC, the Public Health Department (PHD) of FCT, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and the entire medical community in the Country for their efforts in combating the virus.

He said it was obvious that to fight this menace, there must be the collaboration of all to ensure Nigeria defeated this virus.

On his part, the Medical Director of NNPC Medical Services Limited, Mohammed Zango, said the corporation was making the donation to meet the urgent medical needs of the isolation centre in Abuja and to make the centre more effective in delivering on its mandate.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Bissallah Ekele, commended the NNPC for rising up to the occasion by supplying the essential medical equipment to the hospital.

He said the gesture would go a long way in helping the hospital to save lives, adding that the teaching hospital had never received such support in its 26 years history.

He assured the equipment would be judiciously used.

The Director-General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, was represented by the Director of Administration of the agency, Yahaya Abdullahi, who described the donation as the largest intervention so far.

He called on other corporate organisations to emulate the national oil company's gesture, particularly in this time of crisis.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.