Nigeria: COVID-19 - Yobe Governor Closes Boundaries, Urges Traders Not to Hike Food Prices

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has ordered the closure of the state's boundaries from Tuesday.

The order is to avert the importation of coronavirus into the state by inter-state travellers, he said.

The governor also called on traders in the state not to hike the prices of food in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, the governor also called on the people to continue to pray as the state is yet to record any case of the virus.

Mr Buni said the government would establish isolation centres in the state, while expressing gratitude to God for the zero status of the state for the virus at the moment.

The statement reads:

"Yobe state Governor, His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has directed closure of the state borders from midnight of Tuesday 31st March, 2020 to guard against importation of the dreaded Corona Virus into the state.

"The governor said this became necessary following the spike in spread of the virus in the country.

"He expressed gratitude to Allah (SWT) for sparing the state and its people since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the zero status of the state.

"The Governor said in spite of the state's zero status, government had taken adequate measures by establishing isolation centers with equipment and constituting a committee on Corona Virus under the chairmanship of the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana.

"He said a Rapid Response Team was also established to closely monitor any suspicious case as we remain grateful that we have no single case upto this moment.

"Gov. Buni urges the people to adhere to medical advises, avoid over crowded gatherings and washing of hands.

"The Governor appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and all the relevant agencies for a collective approach to the fight against the pandemic.

"Gov. Buni also called on traders not to hoard essential commodities to hike up prices and create additional hardships to the people.

"He called on the people to be calm and steadfast in prayers to seek divine intervention to save the state, Nigeria and humanity," the statement said.