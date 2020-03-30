Nigeria: My Fears Awaiting My COVID-19 Test Result - Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed his relief as his test result on Covid-19 came out negative.

He spoke while addressing Ekiti State on Sunday on the developments and new measures his government was introducing to curtail the spread of the virus.

"You will recall that I also went into self-isolation after I submitted myself to be tested for coronavirus," he said.

"I thank you most sincerely for your concern and prayers, while I waited for my result which eventually came out negative.

"I must confess that the period of waiting for the result of my test was a difficult moment for me. As a responsible leader, my thought was not about my result, but about people around me and those I have made contact with.

"The palpable fear of someone being infected through me was more tormenting than my own personal well-being."

The governor also spoke about the only patient who tested positive to the virus in the state. He said the patient was yet to produce symptoms and could be discharged soon.

"I am glad to report that as at this morning, Ekiti State has not recorded any additional case of confirmed coronavirus patient while our single patient is doing very well in our isolation centre, still without showing any symptom," he said.

"We are hopeful that his repeat test will come back negative so he can be discharged soon."

He said he had earlier informed the people of the presence of the virus in the state and the steps taken to curtain its spread.

He, however, expressed displeasure that some persons were not adhering to the directives on social distancing, hence the need for stricter measures.

He announced a curfew for 14 days and the closure of all boundaries and restrictions for all movements except for those on essential services.