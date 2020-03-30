Rwanda: COVID-19 - Kigali Peace Marathon Moved to June

The 2020 edition of annual Kigali International Peace Marathon which was scheduled for May 17 has been postponed with immediate effect, Rwanda athletics federation (RAF) has announced.

The postponement according to RAF officials is due to the severe global ongoing uncertainty created by the rapid spread of COVID-19 which has seriously compromised National and International sporting events in so many countries.

The organisation of Kigali International Peace Marathon took a prudent precaution and the decision to postpone the 16th Edition of Kigali International Peace Marathon, which was scheduled for May 17, 2020 and tentatively moved to June 21, 2020.

According to RAF officials, the postponement comes two months before thousands of participants from across the globe were scheduled to participate in the annual marathon through the streets of Kigali City.

"We understand that unforeseen circumstances can often interfere with the plans of our participants, and we know the postponement will disappoint many runners who have trained towards this marathon for months. But based on the recent development of events around the world, we no longer consider it safe nor responsible to go through with it in May and moving it forward is the only choice," RAF officials said.

He added, "We have been closely monitoring the rapidly-evolving situation of the COVID-19 outbreak. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and the Rwandan community is our absolute top priority and we will continue to remain vigilant as developments transpire.

Given this decision, we encourage runners to not hesitate to register for the Marathon on 21st June 2020. And we promise to deliver a memorable event".