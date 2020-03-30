Rwanda: COVID-19 - Kigali Peace Marathon Moved to June

30 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The 2020 edition of annual Kigali International Peace Marathon which was scheduled for May 17 has been postponed with immediate effect, Rwanda athletics federation (RAF) has announced.

The postponement according to RAF officials is due to the severe global ongoing uncertainty created by the rapid spread of COVID-19 which has seriously compromised National and International sporting events in so many countries.

The organisation of Kigali International Peace Marathon took a prudent precaution and the decision to postpone the 16th Edition of Kigali International Peace Marathon, which was scheduled for May 17, 2020 and tentatively moved to June 21, 2020.

According to RAF officials, the postponement comes two months before thousands of participants from across the globe were scheduled to participate in the annual marathon through the streets of Kigali City.

"We understand that unforeseen circumstances can often interfere with the plans of our participants, and we know the postponement will disappoint many runners who have trained towards this marathon for months. But based on the recent development of events around the world, we no longer consider it safe nor responsible to go through with it in May and moving it forward is the only choice," RAF officials said.

He added, "We have been closely monitoring the rapidly-evolving situation of the COVID-19 outbreak. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and the Rwandan community is our absolute top priority and we will continue to remain vigilant as developments transpire.

Given this decision, we encourage runners to not hesitate to register for the Marathon on 21st June 2020. And we promise to deliver a memorable event".

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.