Nigeria: Ighalo Wins First Manchester United Award

28 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Nigeria's Odion Ighalo has emerged winner of Manchester United's March's Goal-of-the-Month award.

The striker's sparkling effort against LASK in the Europa League earned him the accolade.

Ighalo scored twice in the match, but it was the first goal that landed him the award ahead of his teammates.

Manchester United on its official website revealed Ighalo pulled 32% of fans' vote to emerge the winner.

Ighalo beat off competition from Scott McTominay, whose memorable late goal against Manchester City received 26 per cent.

Bruno Fernandes's first strike from open play for the Reds, at Everton, finished third in the poll with 16 per cent.

Ighalo's award-winning goal, coupled with a later assist for Daniel James in the same game, earned him a place in the Europa League Team of the Week.

After the match, former Reds midfielder Owen Hargreaves compared Odion to an African Premier League great from the past who was renowned for netting incredible goals for Leeds United.

"That is a beautiful goal," said Hargreaves. "It is one of the best goals he has ever scored. It was like Tony Yeboah!"

Ighalo is United's eighth different Goal of the Month winner this season, and the first player to claim the prize with an effort from the Europa League.

2019/20 GOAL OF THE MONTH WINNERS

AUGUST: James v Southampton (Premier League)

SEPTEMBER: McTominay v Arsenal (Premier League)

OCTOBER: Rashford v Chelsea (Carabao Cup)

NOVEMBER: Williams v Sheffield United (Premier League)

DECEMBER: Greenwood v Newcastle (Premier League)

JANUARY: Maguire v Tranmere (FA Cup)

FEBRUARY: Martial v Watford (Premier League)

MARCH: Ighalo v LASK (Europa League)

