Kenya: Truck Rams Into Boda Boda, Kills Two Near Sachangwan

29 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Njoroge

A boda boda rider and his passenger have died on the spot after a truck rammed into them.

Both the motorcycle and the truck were heading to Nakuru from Eldoret on Saturday evening when the crash happened near Sachangwan trading centre along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Molo Division Traffic Officer James Gatara said the boda boda rider was carrying two passengers when the incident happened.

BRAKES FAILED

"The truck hit the boda boda and his passengers from the rear side after its brakes failed," said Mr Gatara.

The police boss said one of the passengers and the boda boda rider died on the spot while the other passenger sustained serious injuries.

Mr Gatara said the truck and the extensively damaged motorcycle were towed to Molo Police Station while the injured passenger was taken to St Joseph Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the rider and his passenger were taken to the hospital's mortuary.

Mr Gatara urged road users to be cautious, especially while driving at night, adding that accidents along the highway have reduced since road barriers were erected.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.