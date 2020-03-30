Kenya: Truck Rams Into Boda Boda, Kills Two Near Sachangwan

A boda boda rider and his passenger have died on the spot after a truck rammed into them.

Both the motorcycle and the truck were heading to Nakuru from Eldoret on Saturday evening when the crash happened near Sachangwan trading centre along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Molo Division Traffic Officer James Gatara said the boda boda rider was carrying two passengers when the incident happened.

BRAKES FAILED

"The truck hit the boda boda and his passengers from the rear side after its brakes failed," said Mr Gatara.

The police boss said one of the passengers and the boda boda rider died on the spot while the other passenger sustained serious injuries.

Mr Gatara said the truck and the extensively damaged motorcycle were towed to Molo Police Station while the injured passenger was taken to St Joseph Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the rider and his passenger were taken to the hospital's mortuary.

Mr Gatara urged road users to be cautious, especially while driving at night, adding that accidents along the highway have reduced since road barriers were erected.