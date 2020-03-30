Kenya: Meru Health Workers Threaten to Down Tools Over Salary Row

29 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

Health workers in Meru County have threatened to go on strike from April 3 if their February salaries are not paid.

The nurses, medical laboratory officers, medical practitioners and dentists, pharmaceutical technologists and clinical officers' unions said they were not ready to risk their lives as the country battles coronavirus.

Through their union officials, the medics said they will down their tools on April 3.

Led by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union upper Eastern Region Chairman Dennis Mugendi, the officials advised patients to stay at home as normal services would grind to a halt should they not be paid by April 3.

Addressing the press at Meru Show ground on Saturday, the medics said most of them could not meet their basic needs.

"Health workers are on the frontline in combating Covid-19 pandemic, they are risking their lives while all Kenyans have been advised to stay at home," said Dr Mugendi.

FIGHT CORONAVIRUS

He added: "We are being told that one of the best ways to fight it [coronavirus] is high immunity and that is why we don't want to work on empty stomachs. We are asking our medics to stay at home."

The medics, who said they felt exposed to coronavirus, also alleged that Meru Clinical Officers' Secretary-General Moses Baiyenia was suspended indefinitely without salary for allegedly addressing the media over their plight.

County Kenya National Union of Nurses' Secretary Nesbitt Mugendi blamed the county government for being insensitive to their plight.

SALARIES

"We approached the government on our salaries and we are faced with great challenges and we cannot meet our [financial] obligations.

Another official Mr Elias Mutuma said they were frustrated since other counties were paying their workers risk and special allowances in the wake of coronavirus yet they have not been paid their February salaries.

They alleged that they were receiving threats from financial institutions over un-serviced loans and non payment of other statutory deductions.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.