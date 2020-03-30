Kenya: Curfew - Mombasa Family Accuses Police of Killing Kin

A Mombasa family is demanding justice for a relative who died after he was allegedly beaten by the police officers on Friday.

Hundreds of mourners, who thronged Mr Hamisi Juma Idd's home at Zibani village in Matuga Sub-County, called for an end to police brutality.

Mr Idd, 49, a bodaboda operator, sustained injuries in the abdomen and hands after police officers enforcing the Friday curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus allegedly physically assaulted him.

THREW A BATON

According to a family spokesperson Omar Abdallah Raisi the police threw a baton at the father of four to stop him in the middle of the road at Mkunazini in Ujamaa, Likoni.

"He lost control [of the motorcycle] and what followed were beatings by the officers who later left him for dead," Mr Raisi said.

Mr Raisi said the incident occurred at around 7.30pm on Friday. The victim had dropped a pregnant woman at Mwahima Hospital.

"Upon reaching Ujamaa, [he] met security officers who beat him up. When he gained consciousness, he rode his motorbike home," he said, adding the victim complained abdominal pains.

FOUR YEARS

He was taken to Kwale hospital on Saturday morning before being transferred to Msambweni County Referral Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

"We are saddened as a family. He died today (Sunday) morning while receiving treatment at Msambweni County Referral Hospital," he said.

Mr Raisi said Mr Idd served as a police officer in North Eastern for four years before he was discharged.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tension ran high when police officers went to pick the body for postmortem. However, they left without the body.

Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza and Haki Africa Director Hussein Khalid intervened before going to Inuka Police Station to get more information from the police.

POSTMORTEM

"We cannot brief the media as we are going to the police station to know the way forward because the body cannot be buried without a postmortem," said Mr Khalid

Mr Idd Rashid, a relative of the victim wants justice to the family. He accused the police of causing his relative's death.

"He was the breadwinner of his young family, we want nothing but justice," adding that police officers cannot kill people in the name of enforcing curfew. The family members said the body will be buried after a postmortem is conducted.