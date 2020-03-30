Kenya: COVID-19 - Trans Nzoia Pastor, 20 Faithful Arrested

Police in Trans Nzoia on Sunday arrested a pastor and 20 faithful for violating the government's order banning public gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Saboti Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner, Khalif Abdulai said the police sprang into action after a tip off from the public.

Mr Abdulai said Pastor Benard Tali and the faithful are in police custody and will be charged with violating provisions of Public Health Act.

"We found service ongoing, consequently I and the security team led by the OCS arrested the presiding pastor and congregation numbering 20 and they are in police custody," he said.

Meanwhile, in Kwanza a pastor - Benson Kiptoo, his assistants - Florence Moraa and six faithful were also arrested for going against presidential directives.

"Other members of the church managed to escape as operation is still ongoing to monitor any social gathering," said Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Ayub Ali.

A few days ago, the government suspended all public gatherings in the country after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the suspension is a way of preventing further spread of the virus.