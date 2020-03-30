Nigeria: Sanusi Tests Negative for Coronavirus

29 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, and his wives have tested negative for coronavirus.

Sanusi's son, Adam, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who is a close friend of the deposed monarch, tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday announced eight fresh cases of coronavirus in Abuja, Oyo and two other states, bringing the number of people infected by the disease in the country to 97.

In the statement, the ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor urged Nigerians to comply with the government's directives, adding that being infected with coronavirus was not a death sentence.

The statement read: "We have been inundated with calls asking about the health and safety of my father (Sanusi) especially given the number of visitors he received on arrival in Lagos, and a number of contacts he had who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in contact with persons who tested positive.

"As for my father, on March 25, he and all our mothers submitted samples for the COVID-19 test. These samples were taken at home under the supervision of Dr. Alero Roberts, the second Vice Chairman of the Association of Public Health Professionals.

"On March 27, Dr. Roberts conveyed the results and all of them were negative. We hope this information will allay the concerns of all those who are asking."

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

