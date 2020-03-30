Nigeria: Buhari Suspends Passenger Planes Operations Over Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday suspended the movements of all passenger aircraft, including commercial and private jets in Nigeria over the coronavirus scourge in the country.

The President stated this during a nationwide broadcast, said special permits would be issued to the owners and operators of the aircraft on a needs basis.

He said the government was fully aware that such measures would cause much hardship and inconvenience to many citizens, it took the decision in the national interest.

He said: "Movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets, are hereby suspended. Special permits will be issued on a needs basis."

"We are fully aware that such measures will cause much hardship and inconvenience to many citizens. But this is a matter of life and death if we look at the dreadful daily toll of deaths in Italy, France, and Spain.

" However, we must all see this as our national and patriotic duty to control and contain the spread of this virus. I will, therefore, ask all of us affected by this order to put aside our personal comfort to safeguard ourselves and fellow human beings. This common enemy can only be controlled if we all come together and obey scientific and medical advice.

"As we remain ready to enforce these measures, we should see this as our individual contribution in the war against COVID-19. Many other countries have taken far stricter measures in a bid to control the spread of the virus with positive results."

Vanguard