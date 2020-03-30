Nigeria: 11 Strategic Interventions to Contain COVID-19 - Buhari

Lagos — Following the presidential order to totally shutdown Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states starting from 11:00pm on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari has highlighted eleven special interventions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Below are 11 strategic interventions put in place by the federal government as announced by the President during his broadcast:

Provision of an initial intervention fund of N15billion to support the national response

Creation of a Presidential Task Force (PTF), led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to develop a workable National Response Strategy which will be reviewed daily.

Recruitment of hundreds of ad-hoc staff to man our call centers and support our tracing and testing efforts in Lagos and Abuja.

Planned training of all Doctors and Nurses, to be nominated by state governors, including medical representatives from the Armed Forces, paramilitary and security and intelligence agencies, who will be trained by the NCDC and Lagos State Government on tactical and operational response to the viral disease.

Restriction of inter state and intercity movements to prevent further spread.

Execution of the school feeding programme to be coordinated by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development alongside the concerned State Governments and FCT minister.

Granting of a three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans with immediate effect.

Granting of a three-month repayment moratorium to all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export Import Bank.

Payment of Conditional Cash Transfers for the next two months to the less privileged in the society.

Issuance of food rations for two months to all Internally Displaced Persons in the country.

Centralisation of all contributions and donations, which shall be under the management of the Presidential Task Force, who is the central coordinating body on the COVID-19 response.