Nigeria: 11 Strategic Interventions to Contain COVID-19 - Buhari

29 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Opeyemi Kehinde

Lagos — Following the presidential order to totally shutdown Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states starting from 11:00pm on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari has highlighted eleven special interventions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Below are 11 strategic interventions put in place by the federal government as announced by the President during his broadcast:

Provision of an initial intervention fund of N15billion to support the national response

Creation of a Presidential Task Force (PTF), led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to develop a workable National Response Strategy which will be reviewed daily.

Recruitment of hundreds of ad-hoc staff to man our call centers and support our tracing and testing efforts in Lagos and Abuja.

Planned training of all Doctors and Nurses, to be nominated by state governors, including medical representatives from the Armed Forces, paramilitary and security and intelligence agencies, who will be trained by the NCDC and Lagos State Government on tactical and operational response to the viral disease.

Restriction of inter state and intercity movements to prevent further spread.

Execution of the school feeding programme to be coordinated by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development alongside the concerned State Governments and FCT minister.

Granting of a three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans with immediate effect.

Granting of a three-month repayment moratorium to all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export Import Bank.

Payment of Conditional Cash Transfers for the next two months to the less privileged in the society.

Issuance of food rations for two months to all Internally Displaced Persons in the country.

Centralisation of all contributions and donations, which shall be under the management of the Presidential Task Force, who is the central coordinating body on the COVID-19 response.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.