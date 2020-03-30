Uganda: Police Shoot Two on Bodaboda for Defying Museveni COVID-19 Order

Police in Uganda have shot and injured two people reportedly caught defying a presidential directive on public transport.

President Yoweri Museveni recently banned all public transport in the country for two weeks in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the neighbouring country.

The affected mode of transport includes commuter buses, matatus, taxis, minibuses and bodaboda (motorcycles).

The two Ugandans, Alex Olyem and Kasim Ssebude, are admitted at a Kampala hospital in Kampala after they were allegedly caught riding on a motorbike in the country's capital.

Ugandan media reported that Oryem was shot in the leg while Ssebude was shot in the stomach.

The two construction workers were intercepted by Police while reportedly heading to work and accused of defying presidential directives.

"As we were going to work, we met two officers who blocked us and blamed us for being two on a motorcycle, When we tried to ask the officers what offence we had committed, they started shooting at us," said Oryem.

However, Kampala police spokesman Patrick Onyango claimed the two were shot after they allegedly tried to attack a police officer.

Police have also been caught on camera caning business people selling their wares in various parts of Uganda, following a similar presidential directive closing market places, except for those selling food.

Uganda had by Friday officially confirmed 18 coronavirus cases.