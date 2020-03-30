Kenya: First and Third Persons to Test Positive for Coronavirus Now Test Negative

29 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Two people who had initially tested positive for the coronavirus might be going home soon after their tests turned negative.

The information was revealed by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday even as he announced that seven new people had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total tally in the country to 38.

The CS said the two patients - the first and the third to be diagnosed with the virus in the country - have to undergo one more test as required to ascertain that they no longer carry the deadly disease.

"Our first patient together with the third patient have tested negative in their first re-testing. A repeat test is scheduled in the next 48 hours; we remain hopeful that the repeat test will be negative, confirming full recovery to allow for their discharge from our treatment center," Kagwe said.

Though little is known about the third patient, significant information has been availed by the government about the first ever patientin Kenya.

The first person to test positive for the virus in the country has been described as a 27-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with the disease on March 12.

The woman who resides in Ongata Rongai in Kajiado county arrived in the country from Chicago, USA via London on March 5.

Even as the good news was reported, a 66-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus passed on.

"The man who was suffering from diabetes arrived in the country on March 13, 2020, from South Africa via Swaziland," Kagwe said in a statement on Thursday while revealing the death.

