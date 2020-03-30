South Africa: Mabuza Tests Negative for Coronavirus

29 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nhlanhla Jele

Deputy President David Mabuza has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Mabuza took the test as a precautionary measure, following the advice of his physicians after he was in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The deputy president extended his gratitude to South Africans for their care and concern for him and his family.

He called on South Africans to adhere to lockdown regulations to flatten the curve as the country tackles the pandemic.

He also urged South Africans to undergo testing if they experience symptoms associated with the virus, if they travelled to a high-risk country or if they had close contact with someone who tested positive, his spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said in a statement.

"It is incumbent on all South Africans to stop the spread of this virus and minimise further the disruption this virus has caused to all of us. We must stand united as a nation as we confront this challenge, and are called upon to support all those infected and affected by this pandemic," Mabuza said.

