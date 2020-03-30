South Africa: Gauteng Coronavirus Cases Up to 545, Six Healthcare Workers Test Positive

29 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Gauteng has increased to 545 and included in the new total are six healthcare workers, Health MEC Bandile Masuku revealed at a media briefing in Midrand on Sunday.

Masuku said they were in the process of tracing the workers and their contacts.

At the time of publication, Gauteng had the highest number of positive cases in the country.

"The number is currently at 545 people ... and could change in the next eight hours," he said, adding that there was a serious results backlog at private laboratories.

"We currently have 15 patients admitted in hospital. Six are in public hospitals and nine in private hospitals. We are left with one patient in ICU who is improving and might be out in due course," Masuku said.

Healthcare workers who will assist pensioners and disabled people at social grant pay points on Monday, as well as pensioners, will receive the flu vaccination.

Masuku welcomed the donations and support received, including one from the Motsepe family.

"We are calling on individuals to donate and offer support in the fight against Covid-19. There is a great demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and we will welcome anyone donating such.

"We acknowledge the support from doctors from all universities in Gauteng. We are recruiting healthcare workers and have not excluded anyone. All who are available should contact the department," he said.

Meanwhile, acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: "There are 648 495 old age grant recipients and disability grants beneficiaries are 120 163 in Gauteng. We will use 300 post offices outlets in Gauteng to pay beneficiaries.

"Post offices have secured 5 000 litres of hand sanitiser for the elderly, and 30 000 pairs of hand gloves and 300 masks to be used by staff. About 1 757 beneficiaries will receive their money from nine community halls in the province," said Lesufi.

